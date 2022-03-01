Quitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Everyone’s going to be looking for dollars
Feb 28, 2022
Episode 608

Everyone’s going to be looking for dollars

What sanctions against Russia are going to mean for the global economy.

This What’d We Miss Monday, we catch up on the conflict in Ukraine, including the ugly reality that economic sanctions against Russia hurt its individual citizens. And that’s the point. The West is betting economic collapse will turn those citizens against Vladimir Putin. Also today: what’s next from the Federal Reserve, and a new report that warns humanity and nature are running out of time to adapt to climate change. Ready for a Make Me Smile? We’ve got one that’s appropriately banana pants.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show:

Did you see something that made you smile? Share it with us! Email or send a voice memo to makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message. We’re at 508-827-6278 (508-U-B-SMART)!

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

