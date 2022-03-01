Everyone’s going to be looking for dollars
This What’d We Miss Monday, we catch up on the conflict in Ukraine, including the ugly reality that economic sanctions against Russia hurt its individual citizens. And that’s the point. The West is betting economic collapse will turn those citizens against Vladimir Putin. Also today: what’s next from the Federal Reserve, and a new report that warns humanity and nature are running out of time to adapt to climate change. Ready for a Make Me Smile? We’ve got one that’s appropriately banana pants.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show:
- Russia’s ruble worth less than 1 cent after West tightens sanctions from CBS News
- Germany announces major defense policy shift in face of Russia’s Ukraine invasion from CNBC
- In major shift, Germany to send weapons to Ukraine, hike defense spending from MarketWatch
- At the Ukrainian border, a mother brings a stranger’s children to safety from Reuters
- Once Sleepy and Picturesque, Ukrainian Villages Mobilize for War from The New York Times
- “The Battle for Kyiv,” today’s episode of The New York Times’ podcast “The Daily”
- World’s largest plane destroyed in Ukraine from CNN
- Initial Talks Between Russia and Ukraine Yield No Resolution from The New York Times
- Climate Change’s Effects Outpacing Ability to Adapt, I.P.C.C. Warns from The New York Times
