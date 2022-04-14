EU looks to break from Russian energy
The European Union is trying to end its dependence on Russian oil — but that may be costly and complicated. This Thursday, we talk about how Western countries are pressing Russia to terminate its war in Ukraine while minding their own energy supplies. Plus, China is watching. And earlier this week, we mused that Twitter-famous billionaire Elon Musk could probably just buy the company if he wanted to. He revealed today that he made an offer. Does Musk listen to “Make Me Smart”? Finally, we share signs of spring that made us smile.
- Europe starts drafting ban on Russian oil imports from The New York Times
- “Germany faces $240 billion hit if Russian gas is cut off” from CNN
- “German Gas Reserves Can Last Until Late Summer, Says Regulator” from VOA News
- “Musk Hints at Twitter Plan B, Lambastes SEC Over Settlement” from Bloomberg
