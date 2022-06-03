Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Enter, Judge TikTok
Jun 2, 2022
Episode 685

Enter, Judge TikTok

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial explained through social media platforms.

We’re not huge celebrity news watchers, but we just couldn’t avoid the coverage of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. This week, a jury sided with Depp and awarded him $15 million in damages. Today, we’ll unpack how the case played out on social media platforms and what it could mean for the future of the #MeToo movement. Plus, the baby formula shortage is still really bad. And Ukraine might be headed to the World Cup. Gooooal!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

What cultural norms have you become smart about? Email us makemesmart@marketplace.org or call us at 508-827-6278 or 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

