Enter, Judge TikTok

We’re not huge celebrity news watchers, but we just couldn’t avoid the coverage of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. This week, a jury sided with Depp and awarded him $15 million in damages. Today, we’ll unpack how the case played out on social media platforms and what it could mean for the future of the #MeToo movement. Plus, the baby formula shortage is still really bad. And Ukraine might be headed to the World Cup. Gooooal!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Trial: Survivors ‘Sickened’ by Verdict” from Rolling Stone
- “Depp-Heard verdict will hold back #MeToo movement, advocates fear” from The Washington Post
- “Monica Lewinsky’s Verdict on the Johnny Depp–Amber Heard Trial: We Are All Guilty” from Vanity Fair
- “Why the Depp-Heard trial is so much worse than you realize” from Vox
- “Baby Formula Shortage Worsens to 74% Out of Stock in US” from Bloomberg
- “US Will Airlift Baby Formula From Abroad as Shortages Grow Worse” from The New York Times
- “For Ukraine the World Cup looked unthinkable. Now they’re 1 game away after spirited win over Scotland” from ESPN
- “Do Swedish People Feed Their Guests?” from The New York Times
What cultural norms have you become smart about? Email us makemesmart@marketplace.org or call us at 508-827-6278 or 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
