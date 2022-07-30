The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Enjoy the summer, because the Fed drops the hammer this fall
Jul 29, 2022
Episode 724

Enjoy the summer, because the Fed drops the hammer this fall

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also, oil companies just made a LOT of money.

The largest U.S. oil companies reported record revenue for the second quarter. We’re talking a LOT of money here, folks. Guest host Andy Uhler explains. Plus, why this month’s stock market rally means we might expect the Federal Reserve to “drop the hammer” this fall. And we’ve got a round of Half Full/Half Empty! Our hosts weigh in on robotic dead spiders, the CHIPS Act, Choco Tacos, Beyonce’s new album and office parties!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

We’re off all next week, but we’d still love to hear from you! Send your questions, comments or thoughts on the show to us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:27 PM PDT
19:07
4:02 PM PDT
27:23
1:41 PM PDT
1:50
7:20 AM PDT
7:22
2:07 AM PDT
6:51
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 26, 2022
25:42
Colleges get creative to solve housing insecurity among students
Colleges get creative to solve housing insecurity among students
The promise and compromise of Senate Democrats' climate change legislation
The promise and compromise of Senate Democrats' climate change legislation
Why is there a real estate crisis unfolding in China?
Why is there a real estate crisis unfolding in China?
Eviction filings hit pre-pandemic levels a year after the end of the moratorium
Eviction filings hit pre-pandemic levels a year after the end of the moratorium