Enjoy the summer, because the Fed drops the hammer this fall
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The largest U.S. oil companies reported record revenue for the second quarter. We’re talking a LOT of money here, folks. Guest host Andy Uhler explains. Plus, why this month’s stock market rally means we might expect the Federal Reserve to “drop the hammer” this fall. And we’ve got a round of Half Full/Half Empty! Our hosts weigh in on robotic dead spiders, the CHIPS Act, Choco Tacos, Beyonce’s new album and office parties!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, oil majors bet on buybacks” from Reuters
- “Shock July Stock Rally Was a Monster the Fed May Regret Seeing” from Bloomberg
- “Scientists Turn Dead Spiders Into ‘Necrobotic’ Arachnoborgs” from Futurism
- “The passage of the CHIPS Act could launch another US startup renaissance” from TechCrunch
- “People Are Mourning the End of the Choco Taco, a Mount Rushmore Ice Cream Treat” from Sports Illustrated
- “How ‘forced fun’ at the office can hurt our ability to disconnect” from Marketplace
We’re off all next week, but we’d still love to hear from you! Send your questions, comments or thoughts on the show to us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.