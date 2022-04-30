Elon Musk is ponying up Tesla stock to buy Twitter
We’re keeping an eye on Tesla after Elon Musk reached a deal to buy Twitter earlier this week. Musk has sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of Tesla shares in the last couple of days. We’ll get a little into the weeds about the dynamics playing out as the Twitter deal closes. Plus, the fallout after the Jan. 6 insurrection continues — we’ll update you on what’s happening in the courts. And a COVID-19 vaccine for young kids may be on the way. Then, the hosts play a round of Half Full/Half Empty. Finally, a big thank you to producer Marque Greene for all his hard work as he wraps up his stint on “Make Me Smart.” But don’t worry, he’s not going far.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Second Oath Keeper pleads to seditious conspiracy” from Politico
- “CNN Exclusive: New text messages reveal Fox’s Hannity advising Trump White House and seeking direction” from CNN
- “Elon Musk Sells $8.5 Billion of Tesla Shares After Deal to Buy Twitter” from The Wall Street Journal
- “The Risks of a New U.S. Approach in Ukraine” from “The Daily”
- “Moderna asks FDA to authorize first COVID-19 vaccine for very young children” from NPR
