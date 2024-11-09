Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Elon Musk is now in the room where it happens
Nov 8, 2024
Episode 1281

Elon Musk is now in the room where it happens

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President-elect Trump's relationship with the Tesla CEO has serious implications.

The richest person in the world just became even more influential after pouring millions into former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Tesla shares soared after Trump’s win, and CEO Elon Musk was already invited to join a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We’ll get into what the cozy relationship between Trump and Musk could mean for the U.S. economy and national security. And, we’ll talk about the many Americans who are looking to move abroad in the face of the U.S. election results. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts about the election, Trump’s next presidency and the U.S. economy? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

