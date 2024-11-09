Elon Musk is now in the room where it happens
The richest person in the world just became even more influential after pouring millions into former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Tesla shares soared after Trump’s win, and CEO Elon Musk was already invited to join a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We’ll get into what the cozy relationship between Trump and Musk could mean for the U.S. economy and national security. And, we’ll talk about the many Americans who are looking to move abroad in the face of the U.S. election results. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Scoop: Elon Musk joined Trump’s call with Zelensky” from Axios
- “Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap as stock rallies after Trump win” from CNBC
- “Exhausted by the Election, Some Americans Are Catching Flights Abroad” from The New York Times
- “American interest in Canadian citizenship is spiking again after Trump’s victory” from Politico
- “Nvidia, Sherwin-Williams to replace Intel, Dow on Dow Jones” from Marketplace
- “Steven Madden C.E.O. Says It Is Moving Production Out of China” from The New York Times
- “Painting by A.I.-Powered Robot Sells for $1.1 Million” from The New York Times
- “Pad Thai, Spring Rolls and a Side of Peacock? Why Streamers Are Teaming Up With Delivery Apps” from The Hollywood Reporter
- “Should cars still have AM radios? Congress might require them.” from Marketplace
