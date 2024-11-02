Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Election Day and costly courtroom showdowns
Nov 1, 2024
Episode 1276

Election Day and costly courtroom showdowns

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
Campaigns are preparing for potential legal challenges related to Election Day results.

Campaigns for both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are trying to get ahead of the curve on election legal battles. According to The Hill, there are already over 200 voting and election cases pending across the country. We’ll get into it. Then, we’ll explain how Trump’s recent battles with CBS and ABC could signal his intention to punish broadcasters if reelected. And, how do you feel about rolling back our clocks as daylight saving time ends? That and more in a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

