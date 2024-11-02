Election Day and costly courtroom showdowns
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Campaigns for both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are trying to get ahead of the curve on election legal battles. According to The Hill, there are already over 200 voting and election cases pending across the country. We’ll get into it. Then, we’ll explain how Trump’s recent battles with CBS and ABC could signal his intention to punish broadcasters if reelected. And, how do you feel about rolling back our clocks as daylight saving time ends? That and more in a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “How Trump could weaponize the FCC against the media in a second term” from The Washington Post
- “Trump, Harris camps prepare to ‘go to the mattress’ in election legal battles” from The Hill
- “You Call That An Ad Blackout? Consultants Shrug Off Alphabet’s Post-Election Restrictions” from Campaigns & Elections
We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.