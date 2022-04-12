Don’t put your mask away yet
A month after lifting its mask mandate, Philadelphia is reinstating indoor mask requirements beginning next week as COVID-19 cases there rise. It will be the first major U.S. city to bring back a mask mandate. Other cities might not be far behind. Then, Elon Musk won’t be joining Twitter’s board of directors after all. We’ll discuss what it means for him to stay on the outside of the the social media platform. Plus, a group of Etsy sellers are going on strike to protest a fee hike. It sparks a discussion about the struggles of being a small business owner. To wrap things up, we’ll take you under the sea for a couple of Make Me Smiles.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Over 14,000 Etsy sellers are going on strike to protest increased transaction fees” from TechCrunch
- “Kmart demise 2022: former retail giant is now just 3 stores away from extinction in US” from Fortune
- This article on the world’s last Blockbuster from last year
- “Philadelphia Revives Mask Mandate, Breaking With Big-City Peers” from Bloomberg
- “In major reversal, Elon Musk is not joining Twitter board” from TechCrunch
- Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s company letter regarding Elon Musk
- An Instagram post that’s an ode to the Little Mermaid!
- This bop about the risks of cooking salmon!
