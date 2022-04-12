Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Don’t put your mask away yet
Apr 11, 2022
Episode 639

Don’t put your mask away yet

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, Elon Musk, Etsy and Kmart.

A month after lifting its mask mandate, Philadelphia is reinstating indoor mask requirements beginning next week as COVID-19 cases there rise. It will be the first major U.S. city to bring back a mask mandate. Other cities might not be far behind. Then, Elon Musk won’t be joining Twitter’s board of directors after all. We’ll discuss what it means for him to stay on the outside of the the social media platform. Plus, a group of Etsy sellers are going on strike to protest a fee hike. It sparks a discussion about the struggles of being a small business owner. To wrap things up, we’ll take you under the sea for a couple of Make Me Smiles.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Have a story or an article you’d like to recommend to your fellow “Make Me Smart” listeners and newsletter readers? Share it with us via email at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:42 PM PDT
13:43
4:06 PM PDT
27:22
1:34 PM PDT
1:50
7:28 AM PDT
8:07
Apr 11, 2022
6:42
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Low wages and high costs clash in the home health care crisis for aging Americans
Low wages and high costs clash in the home health care crisis for aging Americans
Global food prices reach all-time high
Global food prices reach all-time high
The Fed's interest rate hike is already reducing demand for mortgages
The Fed's interest rate hike is already reducing demand for mortgages
From our listeners: music for the "Marketplace Morning Report"
From our listeners: music for the "Marketplace Morning Report"