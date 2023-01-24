Don’t bank on that trillion-dollar coin
In case you haven’t heard, we’ve hit the debt limit. That means a whole lot of debate about how to avoid a debt default is likely ahead. One of the more creative solutions involves minting a trillion-dollar platinum coin. We’ll explain why that probably won’t fly. Also, we’ll have an update on the artificial intelligence wars in tech. And guest host Amy Scott makes us smiley and sporty with a story about soccer star Erling Haaland.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Janet Yellen Dismisses Minting $1 Trillion Coin to Avoid Default” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Microsoft to Deepen OpenAI Partnership, Invest Billions in ChatGPT Creator” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Wind Turbines Taller Than the Statue of Liberty Are Falling Over” from Bloomberg
- “Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says” from Vice
- “Man City star Erling Haaland’s incredible hat trick stats as he surpasses last year’s Golden Boot tally” from ESPN
Got a question for our hosts? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message at 508 U-B-SMART, or 508-827-6278.
