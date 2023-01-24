Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Don’t bank on that trillion-dollar coin
Jan 23, 2023
Episode 845

Don’t bank on that trillion-dollar coin

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Plus, Earth's core changes directions?

In case you haven’t heard, we’ve hit the debt limit. That means a whole lot of debate about how to avoid a debt default is likely ahead. One of the more creative solutions involves minting a trillion-dollar platinum coin. We’ll explain why that probably won’t fly. Also, we’ll have an update on the artificial intelligence wars in tech. And guest host Amy Scott makes us smiley and sporty with a story about soccer star Erling Haaland.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for our hosts? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org. Or leave us a voice message at 508 U-B-SMART, or 508-827-6278.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

