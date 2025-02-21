Adventures in HousingEconomic PulseUnlocking The GatesI've Always Wondered ...

DOGE’s next target: IRS
Feb 20, 2025
DOGE’s next target: IRS

Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Things are getting tense at the Internal Revenue Service. Layoffs are looming smack in the middle of tax season as part of DOGE’s mission to cut the federal workforce. Meanwhile, the commerce secretary says President Donald Trump wants to abolish the agency altogether. Get ready for a Kai rant! Plus, Trump wants to know if there’s still gold at Fort Knox. No, really! And, finally, we’ll smile about all the good things that have happened to you lately.

Here’s everything we talked about: 

Join us tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

