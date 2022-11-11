How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Have you been laid off? We want to hear about your experiences.
Crypto world is reeling
Nov 10, 2022
Episode 813

Crypto world is reeling

We're diving into the drama over FTX's fall.

Earlier this week, we told you about two cryptocurrency giants joining forces. Well, that deal fell apart, and now a major crypto exchange is in big trouble. Kimberly and guest host Andy Uhler talk about the fallout from FTX’s collapse. Plus, we’ll check in on El Salvador’s bitcoin investments. Then, the hosts attempt to make us smile fails, but they eventually redeem themselves.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

