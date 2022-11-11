Crypto world is reeling
Earlier this week, we told you about two cryptocurrency giants joining forces. Well, that deal fell apart, and now a major crypto exchange is in big trouble. Kimberly and guest host Andy Uhler talk about the fallout from FTX’s collapse. Plus, we’ll check in on El Salvador’s bitcoin investments. Then, the hosts attempt to make us smile fails, but they eventually redeem themselves.
- Opinion | Brittney Griner moves to a Russian penal colony. Biden has no good options from The Washington Post
- “Behind FTX’s fall, battling billionaires and a failed bid to save crypto” from Reuters
- El Salvador Says China Offered to Buy Its Debt Amid Default Fears from Business Insider
- El Salvador’s bitcoin holdings down 60% to $60 million, one year later from CNBC
- “For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature” from The Texas Tribune
- Tweet from Eli Lilly and Co. parody account
- Tweet about a classroom of second-graders paying rent on their desks
