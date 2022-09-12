Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

COVID is still here. And it’s costing the economy.
Sep 12, 2022
COVID is still here. And it’s costing the economy.

Plus, fall vibes!

COVID-19 has been circulating for well over two years, and new research looks at what the disease has meant for the workforce. Kimberly and guest host Amy Scott dig into it. Plus, who’s in charge of investigating a crash in space? Then, is it too early to start talking about leaf peeping and Halloween? Welp, we’re going to do it anyway.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Questions? Comments? Suggestions? We’re taking them all. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

