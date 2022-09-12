COVID is still here. And it’s costing the economy.
COVID-19 has been circulating for well over two years, and new research looks at what the disease has meant for the workforce. Kimberly and guest host Amy Scott dig into it. Plus, who’s in charge of investigating a crash in space? Then, is it too early to start talking about leaf peeping and Halloween? Welp, we’re going to do it anyway.
- “Covid-19 Illnesses Are Keeping at Least 500,000 Workers Out of U.S. Labor Force, Study Says” from The Wall Street Journal
- Our deep dive episode on long COVID
- A thread from The Atlantic’s Ed Yong on brain fog
- “Blue Origin rocket suffers problem during uncrewed launch” from The Washington Post
- “Embrace ‘Shop Early’ and Cancel ‘Black Friday’” from Bloomberg
- 2022 Fall Foliage Map & Nationwide Peak Leaf Forecast
