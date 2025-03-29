Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

CoreWeave’s IPO tests money magic of AI
Mar 28, 2025
Episode 1359

CoreWeave’s IPO tests money magic of AI

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Is the AI boom fizzling out?

The artificial intelligence cloud computing provider CoreWeave sold shares to the public today with so-so results. Because it’s the first major IPO of the current generative AI era, some argue that CoreWeave could be a barometer of the AI boom. We’ll get into it. And, a federal appeals court ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s firings of independent agency heads. The case will likely make its way to the Supreme Court. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

