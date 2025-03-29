CoreWeave’s IPO tests money magic of AI
The artificial intelligence cloud computing provider CoreWeave sold shares to the public today with so-so results. Because it’s the first major IPO of the current generative AI era, some argue that CoreWeave could be a barometer of the AI boom. We’ll get into it. And, a federal appeals court ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s firings of independent agency heads. The case will likely make its way to the Supreme Court. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Appeals court clears way for Trump to fire leaders of ‘independent’ federal agencies” from Politico
- “CoreWeave stock seesaws after IPO in first big test of AI trade” from Yahoo Finance
- “CoreWeave Is A Time Bomb” from Ed Zitron’s Where’s Your Ed At
- “OpenAI Unveils New Image Generator for ChatGPT” from The New York Times
- “DoorDash and Klarna partner to offer buy now, pay later for takeout” from Marketplace
- “Crocs hits record revenue as popularity with younger consumers soars” from Marketplace
- “When should we pay rent with a credit card? from Marketplace
- “Facebook’s New Friends Tab Brings App Back to Its Roots” from The New York Times
