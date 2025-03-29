CoreWeave’s IPO tests money magic of AI

The artificial intelligence cloud computing provider CoreWeave sold shares to the public today with so-so results. Because it’s the first major IPO of the current generative AI era, some argue that CoreWeave could be a barometer of the AI boom. We’ll get into it. And, a federal appeals court ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s firings of independent agency heads. The case will likely make its way to the Supreme Court. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Marketplace’s March fundraiser ends today! Chip in now and pick up a classic public media thank-you gift: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn