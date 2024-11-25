Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

COP29’s contentious climate change deal
Nov 25, 2024
COP29’s contentious climate change deal

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP29, was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, an oil-exporting nation. Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The deal didn't deliver the $1.3 trillion target that poorer countries said they need.

Wealthy nations at the United Nations’ annual climate change conference, COP29, agreed to provide $300 billion a year to help poorer countries deal with the effects of climate change. The deal falls dramatically short of the $1.3 trillion poorer countries asked for. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll look at the costly effects of a taxpayer-supported school voucher program in Arizona. Then, we’ll explain how some U.S. farm groups are preparing for possible mass deportations under the incoming Trump administration. Plus, an A.I.-generated granny used to combat phone scams makes us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

