COP29’s contentious climate change deal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Wealthy nations at the United Nations’ annual climate change conference, COP29, agreed to provide $300 billion a year to help poorer countries deal with the effects of climate change. The deal falls dramatically short of the $1.3 trillion poorer countries asked for. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll look at the costly effects of a taxpayer-supported school voucher program in Arizona. Then, we’ll explain how some U.S. farm groups are preparing for possible mass deportations under the incoming Trump administration. Plus, an A.I.-generated granny used to combat phone scams makes us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “As Musk Assumes Deregulation Role, Tesla Racks Up Pollution Violations” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Developing nations blast $300 billion COP29 climate deal as insufficient” from Reuters
- “No-Limit Vouchers Are Blowing Up Arizona’s Budget. This Woman Is Leading the Way” from Politico
- “US farm groups want Trump to spare their workers from deportation” from Reuters
- “An A.I. Granny Is Phone Scammers’ Worst Nightmare” from The New York Times
- “Giving thanks may make your brain more altruistic” from Vox
- “The Case for Being Ungrateful” from The Wall Street Journal
We love to hear from you. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.