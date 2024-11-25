COP29’s contentious climate change deal

Wealthy nations at the United Nations’ annual climate change conference, COP29, agreed to provide $300 billion a year to help poorer countries deal with the effects of climate change. The deal falls dramatically short of the $1.3 trillion poorer countries asked for. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll look at the costly effects of a taxpayer-supported school voucher program in Arizona. Then, we’ll explain how some U.S. farm groups are preparing for possible mass deportations under the incoming Trump administration. Plus, an A.I.-generated granny used to combat phone scams makes us smile.

