A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Less is not always more in economic data
Jun 7, 2024
Episode 1177

Less is not always more in economic data

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Plus, Donald Trump shares key spending plans if reelected.

It’s Friday, folks! Today we’re talking about some news coming from former President Donald Trump, who has vowed to take away key spending powers from Congress if reelected. We’ll get into what that would mean in practice. Plus, we’ll talk through the latest from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which just announced it’ll be decreasing the number of households surveyed for important reports like the monthly jobs report. It’s a move that will make decoding what’s going on in our economy more a little more challenging. Plus, we’ll get into Bazooka gum, the rise of Uncrustables and Forever Stamps getting more expensive during a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:33 PM PDT
21:23
3:50 PM PDT
28:39
2:14 PM PDT
1:05
10:34 AM PDT
2:00
8:03 AM PDT
9:43
3:13 AM PDT
14:29
May 28, 2024
28:14
American capitalism isn't working for everyone
Shelf Life
American capitalism isn't working for everyone
Does Texas need its own stock exchange?
Does Texas need its own stock exchange?
Coworking spaces are trying to put a new lease on the WeWork business model
Coworking spaces are trying to put a new lease on the WeWork business model
Share your wedding spending regrets! 
Share your wedding spending regrets! 