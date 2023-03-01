A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The clean energy economy has a NIMBY problem
Feb 28, 2023
Episode 870

The clean energy economy has a NIMBY problem

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Lee Celano/AFP via Getty Images
So what does this mean for fighting climate change?

To reach the Joe Biden administration’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, the country’s energy infrastructure needs a massive overhaul, and fast.

But many communities are not on board with the idea of a massive wind or solar farm in their area. Some counties are banning renewable energy developments before the planning can even begin.

“All those wind turbines and solar panels, and then all the transmission lines that you need to build … it has a big footprint. And that creates lots of land use conflicts,” said Ted Nordhaus, founder of The Breakthrough Institute.

On the show today, Nordhaus breaks down climate NIMBYism, the threat it poses to our green-energy economy and what it might take to keep the green transition moving forward.

In the News Fix: Work as we know it is changing. Many U.S. companies are already using ChatGPT in one way or another, and the artificial intelligence chatbot is replacing jobs. Plus, workers in Asia and Europe are going back to the office at much higher rates than American workers.

Then, we’ll hear from listeners about how later school start times have improved their family’s mornings, the debate about what to call mocktails, and why Americans keep eggs in the fridge.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

What have you been wrong about lately? We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question! Leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART, and your submission may be featured in a future episode.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:01 PM PST
28:29
2:10 PM PST
26:23
1:39 PM PST
1:50
7:07 AM PST
7:27
3:00 AM PST
28:48
Feb 28, 2023
9:38
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Confident in the economy or not, American consumers are going out
Confident in the economy or not, American consumers are going out
Why the U.S. wants more limits on Americans' private investment in Chinese firms
Why the U.S. wants more limits on Americans' private investment in Chinese firms
Ticktock, TikTok: Government agencies are on the clock to purge the app from all devices
Ticktock, TikTok: Government agencies are on the clock to purge the app from all devices
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan goes before the Supreme Court
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan goes before the Supreme Court