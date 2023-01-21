ChatGPT is coming for Google search
Google has been the most popular search engine in the world for over two decades, but the company is bringing in the big shots to help fight the company’s most significant threat since the iPhone came out: ChatGPT. To keep up with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, Google said it’s making serious investments in the technology. Meanwhile, Google cut jobs in its AI unit amid widespread layoffs in the tech industry. Guest hosts Amy Scott and Matt Levin get into it. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Google Calls In Larry Page and Sergey Brin to Tackle ChatGPT and A.I. Chatbots” from The New York Times
- “Google’s Treasured AI Unit Gets Swept Up in 12,000 Job Cuts” from Bloomberg
- “Google is slashing 12,000 workers, as a wave of layoffs continues into 2023. Here’s the full list of major US companies making cuts.” from Business Insider
- “Affordable-housing hopes are building around 3D printed homes” from Marketplace
- “The NBA is experiencing a points explosion” from Axios
- “CNET pauses publishing AI-written stories after disclosure controversy” from The Verge
- “Mountain Dew Is Turning Its Baja Blast Soda Into A Hot Sauce” from Tasting Table
