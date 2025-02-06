Chaos is not an economic strategy
Elon Musk and the rest of the DOGE gang have been inside the guts of the federal government attempting to shut down agencies and gain access to the Treasury Department’s main payment system. We’ll discuss the constitutionality of it all and why some members of Congress may be reluctant to say it like it is. Plus, the toy business is paying attention to prices as Trump threatens trade war. And, AI is making a splash at the 2025 Super Bowl.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Watch: “Rep. Khanna: If Elon Musk finds fraud or wasteful spending, come to Congress and force a vote on it” by CNBC Television
- “Is the way Trump and Musk are running the economy even legal?” by Marketplace
- “Trump admin agrees to limit DOGE access to Treasury payments system” from Axios
- “Musk DOGE agents access sensitive personnel data, alarming officials” by The Washington Post
- “U.S. nonprofits still reeling from federal funding freeze” from Marketplace
- 2024 Q4 Earnings Call from Alphabet Investor Relations
- “Mattel may hike prices for Barbie, Hot Wheels and other toys after Trump tariffs” by CBS News
- “Fast fashion, laptops and toys are likely to cost more due to US tariffs on Chinese imports” from AP News
- Watch: Act Like You Know :60 | GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2025 on YouTube
- “Super Bowl to feature AI product ads from Big Tech” from Marketplace
