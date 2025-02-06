Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Chaos is not an economic strategy
Feb 6, 2025
Chaos is not an economic strategy

And it's no way to run the government.

Elon Musk and the rest of the DOGE gang have been inside the guts of the federal government attempting to shut down agencies and gain access to the Treasury Department’s main payment system. We’ll discuss the constitutionality of it all and why some members of Congress may be reluctant to say it like it is. Plus, the toy business is paying attention to prices as Trump threatens trade war. And, AI is making a splash at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Here's everything we talked about today: 

