CEO killing and our for-profit health care system
Dec 9, 2024
CEO killing and our for-profit health care system

Brian Thompson, the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed outside a New York hotel in an apparently targeted hit last Wednesday. Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
The killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson highlights public rage against corporate America.

A person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare Chief Executive Brian Thompson was arrested today. We’ll get into the public’s reaction to the killing and what it says about our for-profit health system. Plus, we discuss the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in U.S. history, which is projected to take place over the next 25 years. And, Dick Van Dyke has us smiling as he waltzes into his 99th birthday.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

