CEO killing and our for-profit health care system
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
A person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare Chief Executive Brian Thompson was arrested today. We’ll get into the public’s reaction to the killing and what it says about our for-profit health system. Plus, we discuss the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in U.S. history, which is projected to take place over the next 25 years. And, Dick Van Dyke has us smiling as he waltzes into his 99th birthday.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Live Updates: Police Identify ‘Strong Person of Interest’ in C.E.O.’s Killing” from The New York Times
- “Suspect in fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ID’d as Luigi Mangione, an ex-Ivy League student” from New York Post
- “Manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Meets Unexpected Obstacle: Sympathy for the Gunman” from The Wall Street Journal
- “A $105 Trillion Inheritance Windfall Is On the Way for US Heirs” from Bloomberg
- “Dick Van Dyke, Approaching 99, Dances in Coldplay’s Latest Video” from The New York Times
- “Biden says U.S. government believes Austin Tice is alive in Syria” from Axios
We love to hear from you. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.