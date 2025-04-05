Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Can you tariff-proof a cocktail?
Apr 4, 2025
Episode 1364

Can you tariff-proof a cocktail?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images
Let's have one and discuss!

Not really. On today’s edition of “Economics on Tap,” Kimberly and Sabri discuss how it’s nearly impossible to tariff-proof your shopping list (and cocktail) because of the way our global economy works. They also get into why reshoring might be easier said than done. Plus, could Congress claw back some of the authority on tariffs? And the hosts weigh in on this season of “White Lotus” in a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty! 

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:34 PM PDT
29:20
4:46 PM PDT
27:21
8:22 AM PDT
10:47
Apr 4, 2025
11:57
Apr 4, 2025
12:00
Apr 2, 2025
3:04
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Doing the numbers on all of those fresh tariffs
Marketplace Morning Report
Doing the numbers on all of those fresh tariffs
Keep an eye on rising layoffs at the smallest businesses
Keep an eye on rising layoffs at the smallest businesses
The world reacts to President Trump's tariffs
Marketplace Morning Report
The world reacts to President Trump's tariffs
"Low hiring, low firing" economy not great for Gen Z
"Low hiring, low firing" economy not great for Gen Z