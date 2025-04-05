Can you tariff-proof a cocktail?
Not really. On today’s edition of “Economics on Tap,” Kimberly and Sabri discuss how it’s nearly impossible to tariff-proof your shopping list (and cocktail) because of the way our global economy works. They also get into why reshoring might be easier said than done. Plus, could Congress claw back some of the authority on tariffs? And the hosts weigh in on this season of “White Lotus” in a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “These cocktails and wines could get pricier if Trump imposes tariffs” from The Washington Post
- “US Senate Republican pushes to require congressional approval for new tariffs” by Reuters
- “House Republican moves to rein in tariff powers” by Politico
- “Powell Warns Trump’s Tariffs Risk Stoking Even Higher Inflation and Slower Growth” from The New York Times
- “The Revolving Restaurant Is Back Again (and Again)” from The New York Times
- “Americans Rush to Buy TVs, Soy Sauce, Lululemon Workout Gear” from The Wall Street Journal
- “This Financial Firm Can Give Investment Advice in Gen Z Slang, No Cap” from The Wall Street Journal
- “The White Lotus” Season 3 finale: How to watch, plus what we know about Season 4 from Yahoo Entertainment
Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
