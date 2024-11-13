Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Can Trump claw back climate money?
Nov 13, 2024
Can Trump claw back climate money?

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Unspent climate dollars are on the table.

President Biden’s hallmark Inflation Reduction Act set aside nearly $150 billion for various climate projects. But not all of that money has been spent, and President-elect Trump has vowed to take it back. The question is, how much money is leftover? Kimberly explains why it’s taken years to get those funds out the door. Plus, we’ll unpack some gains in women’s sports and wage growth.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts about the election, Trump’s next presidency and the U.S. economy? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

