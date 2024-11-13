Can Trump claw back climate money?
President Biden’s hallmark Inflation Reduction Act set aside nearly $150 billion for various climate projects. But not all of that money has been spent, and President-elect Trump has vowed to take it back. The question is, how much money is leftover? Kimberly explains why it’s taken years to get those funds out the door. Plus, we’ll unpack some gains in women’s sports and wage growth.
- “Carbon emissions from fossil fuels hit record highs in 2024: report” from Axios
- “Dreaming of snow this winter? Look up the forecast in your area.” from The Washington Post
- “Fossil fuel CO2 emissions increase again in 2024” from the Global Carbon Project
- “The mystery number that’s key to whether Biden’s spending survives” from Politico
- “Women’s baseball players could soon have a league of their own again” from AP News
- Tweet from The Washington Post’s Heather Long about wage growth
