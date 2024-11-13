Can Trump claw back climate money?

President Biden’s hallmark Inflation Reduction Act set aside nearly $150 billion for various climate projects. But not all of that money has been spent, and President-elect Trump has vowed to take it back. The question is, how much money is leftover? Kimberly explains why it’s taken years to get those funds out the door. Plus, we’ll unpack some gains in women’s sports and wage growth.

