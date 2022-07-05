Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Can capitalism solve climate change?
Jul 5, 2022
Episode 706

Can capitalism solve climate change?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
One economist certainly thinks so.

Capitalism is often talked about as one of the big drivers behind climate change. The belief is that our obsessions with buying stuff and growing the economy have destroyed the planet. 

But what if capitalism isn’t the real problem?

“Capitalism only goes in a direction that political choices steer it. And we’ve just made a couple of bad political choices that have caused polluting industries to overpollute,” said Shi-Ling Hsu, D’Alemberte professor at Florida State University College of Law and author of the new book, “Capitalism and the Environment: A Proposal to Save the Planet.”

Whether you believe capitalism is to blame for our climate crisis, Hsu says we could harness the power of capitalism to get us out of this mess. On today’s show, we’ll talk about the tools that could help us reverse course and why that hinges on having a healthy democracy.

In the News Fix: Is natural gas the new Big Oil? We’ll explain how it’s shaping geopolitics. Plus, our social, political and economic lives may start to look really different depending on where we live, thanks to the Supreme Court.

Later, the debate over how many spaces to use after a period is far from settled. Listeners weigh in. And, what about a Kai-sigh index?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We’re looking for your answer to the Make Me Smart question: What is something you thought you knew that you later found out you were wrong about? Send it to makemesmart@marketplace.org and (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:04 PM PDT
26:00
3:52 PM PDT
27:57
1:43 PM PDT
1:50
7:07 AM PDT
7:44
2:27 AM PDT
7:09
Jun 30, 2022
31:02
7:44 AM PDT
26:25
Companies have another reason to let go of office space: a potential recession
Companies have another reason to let go of office space: a potential recession
Staffing shortages are contributing to a chaotic summer air travel season
Staffing shortages are contributing to a chaotic summer air travel season
Ocean acidification raises economic concerns for shellfish hatcheries
A Warmer World
Ocean acidification raises economic concerns for shellfish hatcheries
Judge rules in favor of drug distributors in opioid lawsuit
Marketplace Morning Report
Judge rules in favor of drug distributors in opioid lawsuit