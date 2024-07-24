Campaign trail myths about immigration and the economy
Ahead of this year’s election, politicians are spinning out all kinds of narratives about how immigration hurts the U.S. economy. But an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office projects that a surge in immigration over the next decade will ultimately lower the federal deficit. We’ll do the numbers. Then, we’ll get into why former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers compared the Republican Party’s economic agenda to former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ infamous mini-budget disaster. And, Kai tells us about his cool dad moment.
- “Summers Says GOP Fiscal Plans Set US Up for ‘Liz Truss Moment’” from Bloomberg
- “Undocumented immigrants will boost economy, lower deficit, CBO says” from The Hill
- “Effects of the Immigration Surge on the Federal Budget and the Economy” from the Congressional Budget Office
- “Why Hydrangeas Are Blooming Spectacularly in the Northeast This Summer” from The New York Times
- “Chappell Roan Booked a Tour. Then She Blew Up.” from The New York Times
