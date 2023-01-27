My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

California’s flood-drought paradox
Jan 26, 2023
Episode 848

California’s flood-drought paradox

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, it's almost burrito season!

The drought in California is by no means over, but the recent winter storms made a big difference. We’ll discuss what it all means for the state’s residents, reservoirs and wildflowers! Then, we’ll unpack a sobering statistic about gun violence in the United States. And Kai Ryssdal geeks out over SpaceX’s new Starship rocket.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

