California’s flood-drought paradox
The drought in California is by no means over, but the recent winter storms made a big difference. We’ll discuss what it all means for the state’s residents, reservoirs and wildflowers! Then, we’ll unpack a sobering statistic about gun violence in the United States. And Kai Ryssdal geeks out over SpaceX’s new Starship rocket.
- “California to get major boost in water supplies following January storms” from the Los Angeles Times
- “More mass shootings in U.S. than days in 2023 so far” from Axios
- “NYSE Mayhem Traced to a Staffer Who Left a Backup System Running” from Bloomberg
- “SpaceX completes fueling test, will now work toward massive engine firing test” from Ars Technica
- “Chipotle Beefs Up Hiring Ahead of ‘Burrito Season’” from The New York Times
