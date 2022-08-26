My EconomyThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Bye, gas-powered cars
Aug 25, 2022
Episode 739

We'll discuss California's electric car revolution.

Picture this: In the not-too-distant future, gasoline cars will be a thing of the past. This week, California moved to ban sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035. We’ll discuss what that means for our clean(er) economic future. Plus, big ups to the person running the White House Twitter account. And, if you paid a fee for being tardy on your taxes, the IRS might be sending you a check.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Grab a beverage and join us Friday for Economics on Tap. We’ll be on the YouTube livestream starting at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT. We’ll have more news, drinks and a game.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

