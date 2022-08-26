Bye, gas-powered cars
Picture this: In the not-too-distant future, gasoline cars will be a thing of the past. This week, California moved to ban sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035. We’ll discuss what that means for our clean(er) economic future. Plus, big ups to the person running the White House Twitter account. And, if you paid a fee for being tardy on your taxes, the IRS might be sending you a check.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “California bans sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Now the real work begins” from The Los Angeles Times
- Tweet thread on the hip-hop industry powering Cash App
- “Japan Set to Become One of World’s Biggest Defense Spenders” from Bloomberg
- White House claps back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, others over canceling student loan debt
- “These Stones Graced the Capitol. They May Soon Be Removed From a Park.” from The New York Times
- “IRS to refund a ‘very welcome’ $1.2 billion in late-filing fees for nearly 1.6 million taxpayers” from CNBC
- Opinion | Inside the IRS ‘Pipeline’ used to process tax returns from The Washington Post
Grab a beverage and join us Friday for Economics on Tap. We’ll be on the YouTube livestream starting at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT. We’ll have more news, drinks and a game.
