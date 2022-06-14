Big lie “big rip-off”
It’s Day 2 of the Jan. 6 hearings, and we’re learning more about the money involved in perpetuating false election claims. On Monday, the panel said the Trump campaign raised $250 million from donors who believed their money was going to investigate potential voter fraud. “The big lie was also a big rip-off,” Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California said. We’ll explain where the money really went. Plus, the markets are getting clobbered. How should the Federal Reserve react? And a fun fact we learned that’ll impress your friends the next time you pop champagne. Cheers!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Jan. 6 panel makes case election fraud claims were Trump vs. ‘Team Normal’” from Politico
- “The Fed May Discuss Biggest Interest Rate Increase Since 1994″ from The New York Times
- “Opinion: The Federal Reserve should go big now to fight inflation” from The Washington Post
- Video: Watch a guy on TikTok geolocate images
- “Popping a champagne cork creates supersonic shockwaves” from Popular Science
