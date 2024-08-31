Breaking GroundOlympics 2024I've Always Wondered ...My EconomyElection 2024

Biden’s student debt relief legacy in limbo
Aug 30, 2024
Episode 1233

Biden’s student debt relief legacy in limbo

President Joe Biden's administration is eyeing statutory rules changes to waive accrued interest in its latest attempt at debt relief. Above, Biden in April. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
When an economic initiative takes years to play out, who ends up getting the credit?

President Joe Biden has forgiven $167.3 billion in student loan debt since taking office. But his administration’s wins are often overshadowed by obstacles to its most ambitious debt relief programs. We’ll get into what this could mean for Biden’s economic legacy. And, we’ll explain why the 30-year mortgage rate can tell us what the markets think about the Federal Reserve’s next move. Plus, we’ll play a very demure, very mindful round of This or That!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Kick off your Labor Day holiday weekend with our “Tunes on Tap” Spotify playlist featuring some of our favorite summer jams! Get the playlist here: marketplace.org/playlist.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

