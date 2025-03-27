Beyond the “Signalgate” headlines

In all the talk about senior White House officials discussing military attack plans over the messaging app Signal (and accidentally inviting a journalist to the chat), one detail is being overlooked: the impact of the attacks on Yemen. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll unpack the chilling effect the Trump administration is having on U.S. tourism. Plus, nobody remembers that embarrassing time you misspoke in a Zoom meeting, right?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Help Marketplace and Make Me Smart plan for an uncertain future. Donate now during our March fundraiser.