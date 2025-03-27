Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Beyond the “Signalgate” headlines
Mar 26, 2025
Episode 1357

Beyond the “Signalgate” headlines

National security adviser Mike Waltz, left, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images
Yemen's economic collapse and humanitarian crisis.

In all the talk about senior White House officials discussing military attack plans over the messaging app Signal (and accidentally inviting a journalist to the chat), one detail is being overlooked: the impact of the attacks on Yemen. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll unpack the chilling effect the Trump administration is having on U.S. tourism. Plus, nobody remembers that embarrassing time you misspoke in a Zoom meeting, right?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

