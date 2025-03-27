Beyond the “Signalgate” headlines
In all the talk about senior White House officials discussing military attack plans over the messaging app Signal (and accidentally inviting a journalist to the chat), one detail is being overlooked: the impact of the attacks on Yemen. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll unpack the chilling effect the Trump administration is having on U.S. tourism. Plus, nobody remembers that embarrassing time you misspoke in a Zoom meeting, right?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Foreign Travelers Are Rethinking Travel to the U.S.” from The New York Times
- “Beyond the Signal fiasco, Trump’s Yemen strategy needs more scrutiny” from The Washington Post
- “Here Are the Attack Plans That Trump’s Advisers Shared on Signal” (gift link) from The Atlantic
- “Living Car-Free in Arizona, on Purpose and Happily” from The New York Times
- “The Ford Executive Who Kept Score of Colleagues’ Verbal Flubs” from The Wall Street Journal
- “As Republicans Denounce NPR and PBS, Democrats Mock Hearing” from The New York Times
