Are Trump’s firings legal?
Feb 7, 2025
Episode 1326

Are Trump's firings legal?

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Trump: You're fired. Employees: We'll see you in court.

President Donald Trump has fired dozens of government officials since he took office. The latest is the chair of the Federal Election Commission. But is any of this legal? We’ll get into it. Plus: A “Make Me Smart” alum shares the trauma of losing his home in the Los Angeles fires. Finally, we’ll wrap with a dose of uplifting news (thanks to you!) and a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

