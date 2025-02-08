Are Trump’s firings legal?
President Donald Trump has fired dozens of government officials since he took office. The latest is the chair of the Federal Election Commission. But is any of this legal? We’ll get into it. Plus: A “Make Me Smart” alum shares the trauma of losing his home in the Los Angeles fires. Finally, we’ll wrap with a dose of uplifting news (thanks to you!) and a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!
- “Democratic FEC Chair Ellen Weintraub says Trump fired her. She says it’s not legal.” from CBS News
- “Trump Illegally Attempts to Fire Federal Election Commission Chair Ellen Weintraub” from Campaign Legal Center
- “How to Watch All the 2025 Oscar Nominated Short Films” by Town & Country magazine
- “2025 Trans Girl Scouts To Order Cookies From!” by Erin in the Morning
- “The Trauma of Losing Your Home in the Eaton Fire” from The New York Times
- “A Los Angeles-area developer gives advice on rebuilding after the fires” from Marketplace
Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
