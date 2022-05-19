Are slowing home sales a sign of things to come?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
This Thursday, we talk about the news that home sales slowed in April, though prices still set records. And the Joe Biden administration tries to increase the supply of baby formula using the Defense Production Act. It’s a welcome help to parents, but how did we get here? Plus, more stories from Ukraine that show the toll of the war. We’ll see you tomorrow for Economics on Tap, but before then, we share what geopolitical alliances and beer have in common.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Biden invokes Defense Production Act to increase supply of U.S. infant formula” from Politico
- “U.S. Home Sales Cool Amid Higher Rates, Record Prices” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Captive medic’s bodycam shows firsthand horror of Mariupol” from AP News
- “Russian soldier asks Ukrainian widow to forgive him during first war crimes trial” from The Guardian
- “Finland brewery launches NATO beer with ‘taste of security’” from AP News
Your donation powers the journalism you rely on. Give today to support “Make Me Smart.”
Join us Friday for Economics on Tap. We’ll be livestreaming on YouTube starting at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.