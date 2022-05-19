Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Are slowing home sales a sign of things to come?
May 19, 2022
Episode 676

Are slowing home sales a sign of things to come?

Experts predicted this, but for buyers, prices still stung.

This Thursday, we talk about the news that home sales slowed in April, though prices still set records. And the Joe Biden administration tries to increase the supply of baby formula using the Defense Production Act. It’s a welcome help to parents, but how did we get here? Plus, more stories from Ukraine that show the toll of the war. We’ll see you tomorrow for Economics on Tap, but before then, we share what geopolitical alliances and beer have in common.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us Friday for Economics on Tap. We’ll be livestreaming on YouTube starting at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

