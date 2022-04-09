Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The wave of anti-transgender legislation is an economic story
Apr 8, 2022
Episode 638

The wave of anti-transgender legislation is an economic story

... and its going to have a lot of ripple effects.

Alabama’s governor signed two bills into law on Friday: One criminalizes providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth, and the other requires students to use restrooms according to the gender on their birth certificate. We’ll discuss the business and economic consequences of new anti-transgender legislation across the nation. Plus, we catch up on the work behind the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Then we’ll send you off into the weekend with a round of This or That!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278 or 508-U-B-SMART.

