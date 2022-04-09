The wave of anti-transgender legislation is an economic story
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Alabama’s governor signed two bills into law on Friday: One criminalizes providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth, and the other requires students to use restrooms according to the gender on their birth certificate. We’ll discuss the business and economic consequences of new anti-transgender legislation across the nation. Plus, we catch up on the work behind the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Then we’ll send you off into the weekend with a round of This or That!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Alabama passes bill criminalizing medical care for transgender youth” from The Guardian
- “Alabama lawmakers vote to make providing gender-affirming care to trans youth a felony” from Politico
- “Business Statement on Anti-LGBTQ State Legislation” from the Human Rights Campaign
- Tweet thread from futurist Amy Webb on a bidding war behind new federal scientific research center
- “Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows ideas for overturning 2020 election before it was called” from CNN
- “Proud Boys leader admits plan to storm the Capitol, will testify against others” from The Washington Post
- “Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 conspiracy” from Politico
Got a question for the hosts? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278 or 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.