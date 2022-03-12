Anti-LGBTQ measures draw the ire of big business
Kimberly Adams is officially a co-host, and it’s only right we pour a glass and celebrate with some Economics on Tap! First, we discuss businesses joining the political battle against anti-LGBTQ moves in Florida and Texas. But is it too little too late? Then, Stoli Vodka sets the record straight. And, it wouldn’t be Friday if we didn’t end the show with a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
This week, we’ve got a special edition of the Make Me Smart question: What is something you thought you knew that you later found out you were wrong about regarding the pandemic? Send your answers or anything else on that’s on your mind at makemesmart@marketplace.org! Or leave us a voicemail at 508-UB-SMART (508-827-6278)!
- Disney to Pause Political Donations in Florida from The Wall Street Journal
- Texas Child Abuse Investigators Told to Make Transgender Cases a Priority from The New York Times
- Apple, Google, Ikea and others urge Texas to drop transgender policy from Axios
- Stoli Vodka Really Wants You to Know It Isn’t From Russia from The Wall Street Journal
- Russian businesses in the U.S. face a tough road as the war escalates from Marketplace
- The New Captain of the Endurance Shipwreck Is an Anemone from The New York Times
- Opinion | Why I’m so concerned for WNBA star Brittney Griner from The Washington Post
- MLB lockout ends: What’s next for baseball as MLBPA, owners reach agreement and get ready for 2022 Opening Day from CBS Sports
- TSA extends mask use on public transportation until April 18 from CBS News
- The VW bus is finally back — and now it’s electric from The Orange County Register
- Crypto has the attention of the president. What now? from Marketplace
- Russians liquidating crypto in the UAE as they seek safe havens from Reuters
- No sugarcoating it: Girl Scout cookie shortage is here. What will troops and bakers do? from KCRW
