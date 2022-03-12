Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Anti-LGBTQ measures draw the ire of big business
Mar 11, 2022
Episode 618

Anti-LGBTQ measures draw the ire of big business

Plus, a fresh round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Kimberly Adams is officially a co-host, and it’s only right we pour a glass and celebrate with some Economics on Tap! First, we discuss businesses joining the political battle against anti-LGBTQ moves in Florida and Texas. But is it too little too late? Then, Stoli Vodka sets the record straight. And, it wouldn’t be Friday if we didn’t end the show with a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

This week, we’ve got a special edition of the Make Me Smart question: What is something you thought you knew that you later found out you were wrong about regarding the pandemic? Send your answers or anything else on that’s on your mind at makemesmart@marketplace.org! Or leave us a voicemail at 508-UB-SMART (508-827-6278)!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Keep independent journalism going strong. Give today to support Make Me Smart. 

Mar 11, 2022
