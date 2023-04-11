Another week, another shooting
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
A mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, reminds us of an unfortunate reality: They’re becoming routine. As we discussed in a recent deep dive, the AR-15, the most popular weapon in the consumer market, is often used in mass shootings and has fueled debates on what should be done. Then: Crypto mining presents a huge environmental problem, but there are alternatives. And: A unique solution to the Pythagoras theorem makes us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Gunman Kills 4 Co-workers at Louisville, Ky., Bank on Livestream, Police Say” from The New York Times
- “Gunman livestreamed mass shooting at Louisville bank that left 4 dead and 9 wounded, police say” from CNN
- “Pfizer, Biogen among hundreds of US drugmakers calling for abortion pill ruling reversal” from Reuters
- “Why the GOP isn’t celebrating this major antiabortion ruling” from The Washington Post
- “The Real-World Costs of the Digital Race for Bitcoin” from The New York Times
- “An environmentally friendly model for crypto mining shows promise” from “Marketplace Tech”
- “With ‘the merge,‘ ethereum tries to set a greener example for crypto” from “Marketplace”
- “New Orleans East teens make ‘impossible’ mathematical discovery unproven for 2,000 years” from WWL
- “2 High School Students Prove Pythagorean Theorem. Here’s What That Means” from Scientific American
- “Can ChatGPT Decipher Fedspeak?” from SSRN
- Have I Been Encoded?
“Make Me Smart” has been nominated for a Webby Award! We are honored, but we can’t win without your support. You can vote for “Make Me Smart” from now until April 20 by going to marketplace.org/votemms.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.