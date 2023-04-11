Another week, another shooting

A mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, reminds us of an unfortunate reality: They’re becoming routine. As we discussed in a recent deep dive, the AR-15, the most popular weapon in the consumer market, is often used in mass shootings and has fueled debates on what should be done. Then: Crypto mining presents a huge environmental problem, but there are alternatives. And: A unique solution to the Pythagoras theorem makes us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

“Make Me Smart” has been nominated for a Webby Award! We are honored, but we can’t win without your support. You can vote for “Make Me Smart” from now until April 20 by going to marketplace.org/votemms.