Another solution to our student loan debt problem?
Aug 24, 2022
Episode 738

Another solution to our student loan debt problem?

We see you, Larry Summers.

It’s happening! After months of debate, President Joe Biden is canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt. One listener wants to know whether the bankruptcy system can offer an alternative solution to the student loan debt crisis. We’ll help break it down. Plus, more of your questions about how congressional staffers get paid, congestion at our ports and hard seltzer.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Have more questions for our hosts? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Biden forgives $10,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers
The Federal Reserve is unwinding its bond-buying program. Will that help deflate the inflation balloon?
Why is college so expensive to begin with?
6 months into the war, how's the Russian economy faring?
