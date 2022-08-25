Another solution to our student loan debt problem?
It’s happening! After months of debate, President Joe Biden is canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt. One listener wants to know whether the bankruptcy system can offer an alternative solution to the student loan debt crisis. We’ll help break it down. Plus, more of your questions about how congressional staffers get paid, congestion at our ports and hard seltzer.
Here's everything we talked about today:
- Top economist Larry Summers echoes Sen. Elizabeth Warren about solving student debt problem from Fortune
- “Should student loans be dischargeable in bankruptcy?” from the Brookings Institution
- “Peak freight season is underway and there’s no end in sight for congestion” from CNBC
- “House votes to allow congressional staffers to unionize” from NPR
- “Hard Seltzer Fad Fizzles as Light Beer Makes a Comeback” from The Wall Street Journal
- White Claw and Truly Hard seltzer, explained from Vox
Have more questions for our hosts? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.
