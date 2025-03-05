Angel City FC and the rise of women’s pro soccer

The National Women’s Soccer League’s regular season kicks off next week. And thanks in part to a record-breaking media rights agreement and the growth of women’s professional sports across the board, the league is gaining more attention — and investment — than ever.

Angel City Football Club, based in Los Angeles, became the highest-valued women’s sports team in the world last year when Willow Bay and Bob Iger acquired a controlling stake in the franchise for $250 million. Julie Uhrman, the team’s CEO and co-founder, says Angel City is just the beginning.

“Every element of this sport is growing, and the investment is coming not just from owners, but from media and sponsors alike, which is really going to propel our league forward,” Urhman said.

On the show today, Uhrman explains how she and her co-founders got investors to see their vision, why a game day experience that leaves you with FOMO is key to Angel City’s growth, and how to watch the NWSL’s season.

Later, how proposed funding cuts at the National Institutes of Health could leave a generational impact on the United States’ reputation as a science leader. And, organizational psychologist and author Adam Grant answers the Make Me Smart question.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

