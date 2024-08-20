Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

An increasingly anxious U.S. labor market
Aug 19, 2024
Episode 1224

An increasingly anxious U.S. labor market

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Plus, Artax the cat makes a cameo.

New survey data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that the percentage of Americans who expect to get laid off in the next four months has gone up. On the other hand, the share of Americans who expect to get a job offer in the next four months is also up. So what gives? We’ll get into the labor market unease and why the Federal Reserve will be paying close attention. Then, we’ll smile about a new tool that could help prevent death from life-threatening injuries.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

