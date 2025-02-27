Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you. Support public news for public good. Donate Today!
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
An asteroid miss and the WaPo opinion shift
Feb 26, 2025
Episode 1338

An asteroid miss and the WaPo opinion shift

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Jeff Bezos moves to narrow the editorial pages' focus.

Kai has been tracking news about a giant asteroid heading toward Earth. NASA says we’re safe, for now! But first, the hosts discuss troubling trends in the news business and a shift in who gets to exert control over media narratives. And, we’re keeping a close eye on growing fears over possible layoffs.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:23 PM PST
12:51
3:38 PM PST
28:04
8:28 AM PST
7:01
Feb 26, 2025
8:11
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Why Apple just announced a half-trillion dollar investment in the U.S.
Why Apple just announced a half-trillion dollar investment in the U.S.
AI data centers burn tons of energy. Can consumers and the grid adapt?
AI data centers burn tons of energy. Can consumers and the grid adapt?
Higher income Americans drive bigger share of consumer spending
Higher income Americans drive bigger share of consumer spending
What would it take to “unscramble” the North American auto manufacturing supply chain?
What would it take to “unscramble” the North American auto manufacturing supply chain?