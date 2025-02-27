An asteroid miss and the WaPo opinion shift
Kai has been tracking news about a giant asteroid heading toward Earth. NASA says we’re safe, for now! But first, the hosts discuss troubling trends in the news business and a shift in who gets to exert control over media narratives. And, we’re keeping a close eye on growing fears over possible layoffs.
- “US Workers Cite Growing Layoff Fear in Philadelphia Fed Survey” from Bloomberg
- “White House takes control of press pool that covers Trump” by BBC
- “Washington Post opinion editor departs as Bezos pushes to promote ‘personal liberties and free markets’” by The Guardian
- “Costa Rica Is Saving Forest Ecosystems by Listening to Them” from Wired
- “NASA Gives ‘All Clear’ for Asteroid That Seemed to Threaten Earth” by The New York Times
