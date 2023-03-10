Million BazillionTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

All the single ladies … in the U.S. economy
Mar 9, 2023
Episode 877

All the single ladies … in the U.S. economy

The last time Beyoncé went on tour was 2016. Floor tickets in some cities went for over four figures on the resale market. Frank Micelotta/Parkwood Entertainment via Getty Images
Cue Beyoncé.

The majority of women in the United States are single, and they’re becoming a big force in our economy. Single women now make up a significant share of the job market, homeowners and college graduates. But we’ll get into why that doesn’t necessarily amount to a boon for women’s wealth and wages. Also, business owners are coming clean about price-raising strategies, dubbed excuseflation. Plus, how mending your clothes became a hot fashion trend.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Shared parking spaces allow renters to pay less if they have a hybrid work schedule. (Kimberly Adams / Marketplace)

