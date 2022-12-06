How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

AI isn’t all fun and games
Dec 5, 2022
Episode 827

AI isn’t all fun and games

Robot chatbot head icon sign made with binary code.
Plus, camels compete in a World Cup pageant.

There’s a new AI chatbot that’s going viral. Popular results shared on social media show just how scary accurate the chatbot can be. We’ll discuss what widespread use of artificial intelligence like this could mean for certain sectors of the economy and the spread of misinformation. Also, an update on the status of Iran’s morality police. And, Kimberly shares her encounter with a feisty camel.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

  • Kimberly goes for a camel ride in Morocco in 2012.
  • The camel sits down to let Kimberly off its back.
  • The camel rolls over as Kimberly jumps off.

If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.

