AI isn’t all fun and games
There’s a new AI chatbot that’s going viral. Popular results shared on social media show just how scary accurate the chatbot can be. We’ll discuss what widespread use of artificial intelligence like this could mean for certain sectors of the economy and the spread of misinformation. Also, an update on the status of Iran’s morality police. And, Kimberly shares her encounter with a feisty camel.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “New AI chatbot is scary good” from Axios
- “Real ID Deadline for Airline Travel Is Being Pushed Back to 2025” from Bloomberg
- “Is this the end for Iran’s notorious morality police?” from CNN
- “Did Iran Actually Abolish Its Morality Police?” from Foreign Policy
- “Life, Death, and Total Football” from GQ
- “Camel pageant is among World Cup’s sidelines attractions” from AP News
If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.
