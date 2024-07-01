Decoding DemocracyBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

A one-two punch for the power of federal agencies
Jul 1, 2024
Episode 1193

A one-two punch for the power of federal agencies

J. David Ake/Getty Images
Another day, another consequential Supreme Court decision (or two).

A Supreme Court ruling today gives companies a dramatically wider window to challenge federal regulations with lawsuits. We’ll get into why this is particularly important in light of a separate decision to overturn the Chevron doctrine, and how it could impact other federal regulations like the Federal Trade Commission’s ban on noncompete clauses. Then, we’ll discuss the Supreme Court’s decision on former President Donald Trump’s immunity case and where the heck we go from here. Plus, what you can do to protect the health of our democracy.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

