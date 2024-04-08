Health and WealthBaltimore Bridge CollapseLiving Together: The Wealth of GenerationsI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
A new round of student debt relief
Apr 8, 2024
Episode 1134

A new round of student debt relief

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
U.S. President Joe Biden after speaking about student loan debt relief at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wisconsin, April 8, 2024. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
And, happy solar eclipse day!

The Biden administration is in a mad dash to address student debt relief ahead of the presidential election. A new plan could benefit tens of millions of Americans. We’ll explain. Plus, a Kai rant about a CEO who gets too much attention. And, there seems to be a market for everything! We’ll tell you about a new fad involving kids and mini pencils.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:37 PM PDT
11:29
3:31 PM PDT
27:57
2:04 PM PDT
1:04
6:29 AM PDT
7:46
3:03 AM PDT
11:26
Apr 4, 2024
34:30
Apr 3, 2024
00:42
Federal Reserve survey shows consumer inflation expectations holding steady
Federal Reserve survey shows consumer inflation expectations holding steady
Facial recognition part of Israel's arsenal in Gaza war
Marketplace Tech
Facial recognition part of Israel's arsenal in Gaza war
Tech is supercharging pre-employment personality tests
Tech is supercharging pre-employment personality tests
Women pay more than men for health care. That's leading some of them to declare bankruptcy.
Health and Wealth
Women pay more than men for health care. That's leading some of them to declare bankruptcy.