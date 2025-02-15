Bytes: Week in ReviewUnlocking The GatesTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

A gulf between the White House and the press
Feb 14, 2025
A gulf between the White House and the press

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
A feud between the administration and the AP is raising questions about free speech and how to cover the presidency.

Associated Press journalists have been blocked from accessing spaces like the Oval Office after the organization opted not to use the term “Gulf of America.” We’ll unpack the conundrum this creates for other news outlets covering the White House. And, while the GOP eyes spending cuts to key social safety net programs, some Republican representatives are feeling pressure from their constituents. We’ll get into it. Plus, a penny for your thoughts on getting rid of the penny. We’ll weigh in during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

