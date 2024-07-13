My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

A funding freeze for Biden
Jul 12, 2024
Episode 1202

A funding freeze for Biden

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Money talks.

In the aftermath of the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, money’s been talking. Major donors to a key pro-Biden super PAC are reportedly putting donations worth $90 million on ice if Biden stays in the race. We’ll get into what the funding freeze means for the future of Biden’s campaign. Plus, guest host Sabri Ben-Achour makes us smart about cricket protein powder. And we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Before you get your weekend started, send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

