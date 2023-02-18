A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

A climate change housing bubble is on the horizon
Feb 17, 2023
Episode 864

A climate change housing bubble is on the horizon

Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
And there's a lot at risk.

Although climate change risks are well known, they are often unaccounted for in property values. New research shows that when flood risks are taken into account, property prices are overvalued by as much as $237 billion. So what does this all mean for the U.S. real estate market and a looming climate change housing bubble? We’ll also discuss the bombshell legal filing by Dominion Voting Systems and what it reveals about Fox News’ business model. Plus, we play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Are you half full or half empty on something we talked about? Or maybe you have a question that you want to ask us? Let us know by calling 508-U-B-SMART or sending us an email to makemesmart@marketplace.org!

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

