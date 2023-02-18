A climate change housing bubble is on the horizon
Although climate change risks are well known, they are often unaccounted for in property values. New research shows that when flood risks are taken into account, property prices are overvalued by as much as $237 billion. So what does this all mean for the U.S. real estate market and a looming climate change housing bubble? We’ll also discuss the bombshell legal filing by Dominion Voting Systems and what it reveals about Fox News’ business model. Plus, we play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “4 takeaways from the bombshell Fox News legal filing” from The Washington Post
- “I Never Truly Understood Fox News Until Now” from The Atlantic
- “The climate change real estate bubble risks billions” from Axios
- “The pitfalls of letting an algorithm set the rent” from Marketplace Tech
- “Why “eat the rich” storylines are taking over TV and movies” from Marketplace
- “At the Federal Games Guild, video games and public policy play together” from Marketplace
- “Taco Bell Cantina Has Hit Hollywood—Yes, With Alcohol On Its Menu” from Secret Los Angeles
- “How ASMR videos earn bonus revenue for this cleaning company” from Marketplace
