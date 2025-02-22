Adventures in HousingEconomic PulseUnlocking The GatesI've Always Wondered ...

A brewing legal battle and the future of the Fed
Feb 21, 2025
Episode 1335

A brewing legal battle and the future of the Fed

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, how Trump firings are impacting national park rangers.

The Supreme Court on Friday chose not to intervene in a case involving President Donald Trump’s firing of an independent agency head. As the case is passed back to the lower courts, it tees up a legal battle that will test the president’s power to dismiss officials. We’ll get into what this could all mean for the Federal Reserve. And, U.S. national parks are being hit by the administration’s purge of the federal workforce. Plus, we’ll weigh in on Birkenstocks, prebiotic sodas and the “White Lotus effect” during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question or comment for the hosts? Email [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

