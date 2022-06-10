A big “huh?” moment in crypto regulation
This week, U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York introduced a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies. Then, they went on TV pumping up bitcoin. We’ll explain why that’s not cool, starting with the fact that, according to her financial disclosures, Lummis is a big-time crypto investor. Consult your own financial advisers, and think twice before investing in crypto via your retirement account. Plus, tonight’s Jan. 6 committee hearings are this generation’s Watergate moment. Will you be watching? And, are UFOs real? NASA wants to find out.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Sens. Lummis and Gillibrand pumping up bitcoin on Twitter
- “First Open Testimony Before January 6 Committee” from C-SPAN
- Fourth Amendment | Resources | Constitution Annotated | Congress.gov | Library of Congress
- “Supreme Court Makes Federal Officials ‘Absolutely Immunized’ From Personal Lawsuits” from Government Executive
- “The Supreme Court gives lawsuit immunity to Border Patrol agents who violate the Constitution” from Vox
- “NASA Starts a Scientific Study to Find Out if UFOs Exist” from Bloomberg
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Announces Operational Plan for COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children Under 5 | The White House
