Your COVID-19 vaccine was likely free — what about the booster?
Episode 429
May 10, 2021

Your COVID-19 vaccine was likely free — what about the booster?

Plus: Instagram for kids and the return of Bennifer.

President Joe Biden loosened intellectual property restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines last week in an effort to slow the pandemic — which, reminder, is very much still going on. On today’s show, we’ll follow on that news a bit and talk about where the real money is made from those vaccines. Plus: The Food and Drug Administration says yes to vaccines for more teens, attorneys general say no to Instagram for kids, and America says “well … OK” to the return of Bennifer.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

