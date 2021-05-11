Your COVID-19 vaccine was likely free — what about the booster?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
President Joe Biden loosened intellectual property restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines last week in an effort to slow the pandemic — which, reminder, is very much still going on. On today’s show, we’ll follow on that news a bit and talk about where the real money is made from those vaccines. Plus: The Food and Drug Administration says yes to vaccines for more teens, attorneys general say no to Instagram for kids, and America says “well … OK” to the return of Bennifer.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “States Urge Facebook to Abandon Plan for Children’s Instagram” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Indian coronavirus mutation a ‘variant of concern’” from The New York Times
- “Why Joe Biden Punched Big Pharma in the Nose Over Covid Vaccines” from Matt Stoller’s newsletter “Big”
- Ben Affleck and J. Lo are on the same schedule as the cicadas
“Make Me Smart” is a part of your daily habit. We run on listener support, so make donating part of that habit, too! Give what you can today: marketplace.org/givesmart
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.
The team
Tote-ally awesome!
Give today and get our limited edition tote.