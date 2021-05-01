The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Back to Business: The future of America's small businesses
You can’t stop being you at work
Episode 423
Apr 30, 2021

You can’t stop being you at work

We're talking about the implosion at Basecamp today. Plus, another round of our favorite happy hour game, Half-Full/Half-Empty.

You might not care about the company Basecamp or use its software, but you might care about the dust-up there. Employees are leaving en masse after the company banned “societal and political discussions” in the workplace. Today, we’ll wade into the controversy and try to come out smarter. Plus, another round of our favorite Friday game, Half-Full/Half-Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

