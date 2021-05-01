You can’t stop being you at work
You might not care about the company Basecamp or use its software, but you might care about the dust-up there. Employees are leaving en masse after the company banned “societal and political discussions” in the workplace. Today, we’ll wade into the controversy and try to come out smarter. Plus, another round of our favorite Friday game, Half-Full/Half-Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Google’s Plan for the Future of Work: Privacy Robots and Balloon Walls” from The New York Times
- “Breaking camp” from The Verge
- “Basecamp implodes as employees flee company, including senior staff” some follow-up from The Verge
- “McConnell wants ‘1619 Project’ removed from federal grant programs” from The Hill
- Listen to the “1619” podcast here
- Our episode on nuclear power
- And our Half-Full/Half-Empty topics: meme NFTs, carbon capture, cruise ships, vaccine vacation crunch and the App Store
