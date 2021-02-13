Yes, Louis DeJoy is still postmaster general
It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on the U.S. Postal Service. We’re about three weeks into the Biden administration, so why is a political lightening rod like Louis DeJoy still running the post office? We’ll explain. Plus: more Elon Musk stonks and a new wrinkle in Kai Ryssdal’s vendetta against his internet provider. And, of course, we’ll finish off with a round of our favorite game, “Half Full/Half Empty.”
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “How the Stock Market Works Now: Elon Musk Tweets, Millions Buy” from The Wall Street Journal
- Here’s ElonStocks.com, if you’re interested
- “Postmaster general’s new plan for USPS is said to include slower mail and higher prices” from The Washington Post
- “Inside the making of Facebook’s Supreme Court” from The New Yorker
- “AT&T scrambles to install fiber for 90-year-old after his viral WSJ ad” from Ars Technica
- “SpaceX opens Starlink satellite internet pre-orders to the public” from Engadget
- “Aunt Jemima Has a New Name After 131 Years: The Pearl Milling Company” from The New York Times
- “How the end of slavery led to two different minimum wages” from Marketplace
Thanks to everyone who joined us for the live happy hour taping on YouTube! Join us next Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern —subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
