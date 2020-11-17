Would you take a coronavirus vaccine? What if it came from Dolly Parton?
With the promise of another coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, in addition to last week’s blockbuster news from Pfizer, we were inspired to go back and do the numbers: Once there’s a vaccine for COVID-19, who’s actually going to take it? The answer is … not ideal. Also on the docket for today: high-stakes content moderation, low-stakes voter fraud and, yes, Dolly Parton’s own efforts to fund a coronavirus vaccine.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “Facebook Has A Rule To Stop Calls To Arms. Moderators Didn’t Enforce It Ahead Of The Kenosha Shootings.” from BuzzFeed News
- “Why Obama fears for our democracy” from The Atlantic
- “Second coronavirus vaccine, from Moderna, shows promise” from Marketplace
- “U.S. Public Now Divided Over Whether To Get COVID-19 Vaccine” from Pew Research Center
- “Voter fraud alleged in New Zealand bird of the year contest” from The Washington Post
- “Renowned philanthropist Dolly Parton donates a million to COVID-19 vaccine effort” from PinkNews
