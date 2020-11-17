Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Would you take a coronavirus vaccine? What if it came from Dolly Parton?
Episode 322
Nov 16, 2020

Would you take a coronavirus vaccine? What if it came from Dolly Parton?

Now there's two promising vaccines, but who will trust the government enough to take them? Let's do the numbers.

With the promise of another coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, in addition to last week’s blockbuster news from Pfizer, we were inspired to go back and do the numbers: Once there’s a vaccine for COVID-19, who’s actually going to take it? The answer is … not ideal. Also on the docket for today: high-stakes content moderation, low-stakes voter fraud and, yes, Dolly Parton’s own efforts to fund a coronavirus vaccine.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

